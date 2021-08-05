Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes $444,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,759 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.09. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

