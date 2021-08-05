Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $862,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,060 shares of company stock worth $249,903,983. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $10.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,730.80. 11,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,928. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,571.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

