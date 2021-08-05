Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $1,907,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,196,000 after buying an additional 40,873 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 135.1% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC stock opened at $103.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.