(BTA.L)’s (BTA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of (BTA.L) to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of (BTA.L) to a reduce rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. (BTA.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).
(BTA.L) Company Profile
