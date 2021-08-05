BTIG Research Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $320.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $295.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQ. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price target (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.09.
Shares of Square stock opened at $266.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.70.
In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,892,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775,037 shares of company stock worth $173,637,306 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Square by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Square by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
