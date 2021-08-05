BTIG Research Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $320.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $295.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQ. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price target (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.09.

Shares of Square stock opened at $266.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,892,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775,037 shares of company stock worth $173,637,306 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Square by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Square by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

