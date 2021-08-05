BTIG Research Raises Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $96.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE:EQR opened at $84.00 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $85.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,720. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. FIL Ltd grew its position in Equity Residential by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 640,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after buying an additional 207,934 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9,289.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 532,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 526,425 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 477,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,276,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.