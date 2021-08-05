BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Analysts

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen started coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get BTRS alerts:

Shares of BTRS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.04. 436,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,354. BTRS has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.31.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,710,812 shares of company stock worth $43,547,374 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.