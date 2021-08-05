BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

BTRS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

BTRS stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. BTRS has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BTRS by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 359,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 94,726 shares during the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

