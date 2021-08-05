Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Fundamental Research raised their price target on the stock from C$10.67 to C$10.75. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Builders Capital Mortgage traded as high as C$9.99 and last traded at C$9.99, with a volume of 16760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.75.

About Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF)

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

