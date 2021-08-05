BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $1.12 Million Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,079. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.22. Aramark has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

