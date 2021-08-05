BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $10.31 Million Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lessened its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 57.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,013 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises 3.7% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,124,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,890,000 after purchasing an additional 514,391 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,121,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,664,000 after purchasing an additional 442,352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 787,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,130,000 after purchasing an additional 345,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,413,000.

Shares of KWEB traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,511. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.07. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94.

