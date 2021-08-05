BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $2.62 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,490 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 0.9% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 720,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,390,000 after purchasing an additional 708,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,643,825 shares of company stock worth $232,246,620 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.52. 137,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,828. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $117.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

