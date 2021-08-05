Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Byrna Technologies in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BYRN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byrna Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS:BYRN opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $507.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.30 and a beta of 0.88. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $29.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.56.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.36. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%.

In related news, CFO David North acquired 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $50,001.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 11,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $250,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,334 shares of company stock valued at $385,014 in the last ninety days. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

