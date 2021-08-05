C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Sells $510,120.00 in Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $510,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elena Prokupets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $191,607.57.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,144,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

