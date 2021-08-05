C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Sells $510,120.00 in Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $510,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Elena Prokupets also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $191,607.57.
C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,144,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.
About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
