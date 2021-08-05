California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVXL shares. Dawson James increased their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.40.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

