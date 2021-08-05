California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARQT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $46,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $69,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 848,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,344,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,695 shares of company stock valued at $265,601. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

