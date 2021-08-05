California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,792 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,189,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 224,493 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 787,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 132,496 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 94,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 64,791 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

IVR opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $832.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

