California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth $614,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth $983,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth $4,818,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IBRX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $241,189.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -15.61. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

