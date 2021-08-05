California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,694 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atlas were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $13,270,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Atlas by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,898 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,486,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Atlas by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 589,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Atlas by 759.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 563,449 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

