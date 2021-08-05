California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of WideOpenWest worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in WideOpenWest by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in WideOpenWest by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.69 and a beta of 2.11. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

