California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

California Water Service Group has increased its dividend by 18.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. California Water Service Group has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NYSE CWT opened at $64.62 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.38.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $859,041.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $167,106 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in California Water Service Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

