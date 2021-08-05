Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Announces Earnings Results

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%.

CPE traded up $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,010. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.47. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.73.

A number of research firms have commented on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

