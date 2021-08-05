Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Truist

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded up $3.56 on Thursday, hitting $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,410. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.47. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,077,000 after buying an additional 57,061 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 59,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 292,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

