Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.