Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 503,012 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in HP were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 769.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,173,000 after buying an additional 1,872,333 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,684,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $244,024,000 after buying an additional 659,237 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in HP by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,621,402 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $51,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

