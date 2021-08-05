Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233,060 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Eaton were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 405.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 73,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $161.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $95.30 and a 52-week high of $164.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

