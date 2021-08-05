Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 25,785 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,138,000 after buying an additional 124,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $1,024,000.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $144.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.60. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.88.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

