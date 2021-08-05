Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 351 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Polaris were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $17,822,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $8,994,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Polaris by 174.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

NYSE PII opened at $133.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.98. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.