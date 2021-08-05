Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 3.4% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.10. 37,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $97.97 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.29.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

