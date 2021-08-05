Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,665,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,929 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.34.

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 141,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,470. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.