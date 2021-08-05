Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from C$102.00 to C$105.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a na rating on the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway traded as high as C$93.95 and last traded at C$93.12, with a volume of 661295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.26.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$255.00.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$61.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.