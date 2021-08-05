Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Director Purchases C$341,563.00 in Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

TSE:CWB opened at C$33.94 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$22.12 and a one year high of C$37.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.68.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$247.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$244.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6193519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CWB shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.88.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

