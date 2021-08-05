Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CFPZF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$19.47 price target (down from C$53.00) on shares of Canfor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Canfor has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.64.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

