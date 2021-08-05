Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective dropped by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$4.41 and a one year high of C$11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$433.15 million and a P/E ratio of 26.67.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

