Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $105.42 Million Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,273,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,915 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $105,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NLSN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.97. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.