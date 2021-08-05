Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 48,075 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,921,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,075 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $282,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,699 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 83.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89,348 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $76.36. The company had a trading volume of 609,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.88. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

