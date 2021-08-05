Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Shares of BCRX opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,426 shares of company stock worth $1,336,406 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $4,203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $941,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

