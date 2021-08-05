Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after buying an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.04. The company had a trading volume of 870,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.60. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

