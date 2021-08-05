Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,793,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,615,000 after purchasing an additional 805,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,129,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,819. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.20. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.15. The stock has a market cap of $203.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.