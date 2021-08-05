Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.3% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $369.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,311,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,541,418. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $369.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.