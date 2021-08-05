Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,575 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $107.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,016. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.95. The company has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.