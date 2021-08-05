Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 21.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 26.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in AT&T by 24.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 21,004,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,889,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.49 billion, a PE ratio of -90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

