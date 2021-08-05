Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,403 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,947,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,411. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.36. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $407.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

