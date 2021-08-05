Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. MKM Partners currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.96.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $58.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Capri has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 132.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

