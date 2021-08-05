Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,322 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 1,190.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after purchasing an additional 880,220 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 736,458 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 319.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 533,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 243.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 715,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 507,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

