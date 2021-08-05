Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 377.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

NYSE:KNX opened at $49.43 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

