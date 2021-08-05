Captrust Financial Advisors Has $59,000 Stock Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 40.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVM. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 32.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

CVM opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63. CEL-SCI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $377.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.18.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). As a group, analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 25,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter R. Young acquired 3,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,051.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 29,250 shares of company stock worth $247,980. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

