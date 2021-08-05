Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,334 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 1,258.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cohu were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cohu by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

COHU stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COHU. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.