Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,880 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cronos Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 514,033 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 761.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 118,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,954 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRON opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.18. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

