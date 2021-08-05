Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.50

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 8198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $578.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

